Napoli, Insigne: 'My contract renewal and Mertens' renewal are an important signal from the club'

Napoli are set to take on Fiorentina at the San Paolo in Naples as Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Premium Sport just before kick-off, here is what he had to say: " It will be a great game between two solid teams. Fiorentina are a big team and they will want to cause us problems like they did in our first meeting against them earlier on in the season. We have to win this game since we want to stay close to Roma. We are now fully focused on this game as we will then shift our focus on Sampdoria. We really want to finish off this season with all 6 points. Once the season is over we will then see if we finished second or third. With my contract renewal and Mertens' contract renewal, Napoli gave everyone an important signal. We have done well but we know that we can always improve".



Roma won against Chievo Verona earlier on and so Spalletti's club currently have a 4 point lead on Napoli. If Sarri's club win tonight, then Roma and Napoli's positional fight will go down to the last round.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)