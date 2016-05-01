Napoli join Juventus in race to sign Udinese star

According to Czech portal iSport.cz, Napoli have now entered the race to sign Antonín Barák and have asked Udinese for more information about their latest find.



The Czech midfielder was a revelation during the first half of the campaign, and has become one of Serie A’s most highly sought after players under the tutelage of Massimo Oddo. Indeed, he earned a lot of praise for his performance against Inter when the Zebrette ran out 3-1 winners at San Siro in mid-December.



A deal is unlikely to be completed before the summer, but Aurelio De Laurentiis and Cristiano Giuntoli are determined not to be caught unprepared and have therefore started laying the groundwork for negotiations to begin in earnest.



Juventus have also been monitoring the player for some time now, and could hold an advantage over the Partenopei given the presence of Pavel Nedvěd in Turin. However, the Neapolitans enjoy good relations with their Friulani counterparts and this might help redress the balance.



(iSport.cz)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)