Napoli join Man United, Barca in quest for €45m Brazilian star
05 May at 14:30Another club has joined the race for Monaco sensation Fabinho, it has been revealed.
The Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United target is being chased by Napoli, according to the Corriere dello Sport.
The Brazilian was close to signing for Manchester United last summer, but his father later said during the season that he had “a soft spot” for rivals Manchester City.
Recent reports indicated that €45 million would be enough to take the 23-year-old – who can play both as a full-back and in the middle of the park – off Monaco’s hands.
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli also made the trip to Monte Carlo to watch Monaco lose 2-0 at home to Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals, and was able to speak personally with some of the Ligue 1 leaders’ directors, in order to reconnoitre the terrain.
The Daily Star had recently written of the interest that Arsenal and Manchester United have for the Brazilian, one of the architects of Monaco’s sensational campaign. Though Europe looks to be over for them, they have a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, with a game in hand on runners-up PSG.
@EdoDalmonte
