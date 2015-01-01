Napoli-Juve, Insigne comes off injured...

Napoli are playing against Juventus in the big match of this week-end in the Italian Serie A. Sarri's club came into this one having a 4 point lead on third placed Juventus but Allegri's team are currently winning this game 0-1 thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain strike. There is more bad new for Napoli as they had to substitute Lorenzo Insigne off because of an injury (in the 75th minute of play). This is not good news for Napoli as they will surely hope that it isn't anything serious.



Insigne has been one of the best Napoli played this season as he scored 7 goals and he added 4 assists in 19 games on the season. It remains to be seen if Napoli can fight back and earn a draw in this game as this could be a turning moment in the Serie A season. It won't be easy without Insigne as he has been their MVP so far this season....