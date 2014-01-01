Napoli-Juventus: The new guard looks to dispose of the old

“Time and tide wait for no one.”



It appears that, after six years of dominance over Serie A, Juventus’ time in the driver’s seat may be coming to a close. At the very least, it’s facing its toughest test as the holiday season approaches.



After 14 matches, Juventus sits third in Serie A with 34 points, only three more than Roma, who have played one less match. As the Bianconeri look upwards at the standings, for the first time in over half-a-decade, they don’t see daylight. They see Napoli and Inter Milan – four and one point ahead, respectively – standing in their way of the Scudetto.



Friday marks a pivotal date in the Scudetto race as Juventus travel to Napoli to take on their most important foe. A victory will propel Juventus right back into the thick of the Scudetto race, and quiet many of the questions Max Allegri and his players have had to face.



A loss, however, will set off alarm bells throughout Italy as it would drop them seven points behind Napoli.



With the match being played at Stadio San Paolo, it may behoove Juventus to play for a draw to maintain their place in the standings. Napoli has proven to be an elite team this year, Friday is a chance for Juventus to prove that they’re still one.



Matthew Klimberg