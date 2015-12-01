Napoli, Klaassen's move is off but the doors are still open for this summer...
31 January at 21:00According to the Telegraaf (more precisely Mike Verweij), Davy Klaassen won't be joining Napoli in January as he will finish off the season with Everton in the English Premier league instead. A summer move could still be on the cards as Napoli like him very much so and he might want a new experience as well. In the end, Napoli and Everton failed to reach an agreement (Sarri's club wanted to get him on a loan) for the Dutch midfielder and this is why he will now stay with the EPL side for the time being.
Klaassen appeared in 10 games for Everton on the season as he did not score or assist any goals to date. He will surely be hoping that his form improves as he was a very good player in his Ajax days. Everton are currently 9th in the Premier league standings as a European spot will be difficult to obtain...
