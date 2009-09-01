Napoli, Koulibaly's agent: 'Does De Laurentiis have to be worried by Chelsea's interest?...'

Kalidou Koulibaly's future is still uncertain as there have been a lot of talks about a potential departure. Here is what his agent Bruno Satin had to say on the matter in an interview with Radio CRC: "Does De Laurentiis have to be worried about Chelsea's interest in the player? I wouldn't say so, no ".



Koulibaly recently renewed his contract with the club until 2021 as he appeared in 35 games for Sarri's team so far this season picking up one goal. The 25 year old is perceived as one of the good defenders in the Serie A as he attracted the interest of many big EPL clubs. Antonio Conte's Chelsea are very much interested in him but in the end, it will be up to Napoli to decide....



Napoli are currently in third place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are now only one point off second placed Roma. They are close to achieving their goal which is to qualify for next year's UCL tournament.