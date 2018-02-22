Napoli, Koulibaly's agent: 'My client is having an incredible season...'

Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Bruno Satin spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss about his client. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Koulibaly? I hope that Kalidou is ready since we are now heading into the final and most important moment of the season. Napoli really believe in their chances and they have a very united group. Best in the world? Koulibaly is having a great season and it's clear that he has so much talent. He is now a top level defender and one of the best around. Napoli versus Juve? The bianconeri are a very strong team but they have a pretty difficult calendar ahead so they can lose points. The head-to-head game between these two teams will be very important but every game is important from now till the end of the Serie A calendar...".



Juventus are currently first in the Italian Serie A standings but Napoli are only two points back. This Serie A title race should go till the very end...