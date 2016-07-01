Ezequiel Lazezzi has been

Former Napoli play-makerhas been speaking to Sky Sports and has admitted that he was prepared to return to the Partenopei before making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Hebei Fortune in China.

He began however, by claiming his love for the city, stating that; “When I think of Napoli it fills me with nostalgia. I believe I did many good things for the club and its supporters”. He was then asked if he had ever considered returning to the San Paolo to which he replied; “I have always had this thought in the back of my mind but I believe the president did not want me to return so if I return to Italy one day, it won’t be to join Napoli”.



The subject then moved on to the post-match fall-out from Madrid and the quotes of Aurelio De Laurentiis. Lavezzi explained that; “I believe that Sarri has done a great job and has got Napoli playing some great football but of course, they are not at the level of Real Madrid”.