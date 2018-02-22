Napoli legend Careca: "Juve favorites for title"
26 March at 14:10Former Napoli star Antonio Careca has praised the bench strength of Juventus and has tipped them to be the favorites to win the Scudetto this season.
With the Scudetto now heading to the business end with eight games to go in the season, The Old Lady currently top the charts with 75 points, two points clear of second-placed Napoli. Juve's next game is a home game against arch-rivals AC Milan and could be decisive in their aspirations of winning the seventh consecutive Scudetto crown.
And Careca, who is a Napoli legend himself, has admitted that Juventus have better chance of winning the Serie A crown once again. He told Corriere dello Sport: "Juventus have the advantage of the field factor and are two points ahead in the standings too."
"Above all, they have a big squad and despite injuries, it allows them the depth. I think this small advantage will have a weight, but I don't know if it will be decisive. But Napoli will not give up."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
