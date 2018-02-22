Napoli, Leno: "It's an honor to be linked to them..."

Pepe Reina is about to leave Napoli as he is set to sign a deal with AC Milan. He will likely sign a two year deal with the rossoneri (worth 2.5 million euros per season) as he could already undergo a medical with them next week. What about Napoli? They have already been working on finding a replacement as Giuntoli and De Laurentiis have one name in mind : Bernd Leno (who currently plays for Leverkusen). He has a 28 million euros release clause but Napoli would like to get a discount on this number. Here is what he had to say as he talked about his future to Perform:



"Napoli? I think they have interest in me since I am doing pretty good this season. It is an honor for me to be linked to big clubs like this. Even so, I am fully focused on our upcoming games as I don't like to look too far ahead. Let's see what will happen in coming months...".



Leno appeared in 29 games so far this season for Leverkusen as he is one to look out for in the future...