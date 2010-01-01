‘Napoli like Guardiola’s Barcelona’



Serie A legend José Altafini commented the current Serie A campaign in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera. The former Brazil star played for both Napoli and Juventus during his playing career.



“Ten years after Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona I’ve finally found a similar team. Sometimes I have the feeling I am watching a match on the play station. As for Juventus, I am only impressed by Dybala, he makes the difference but the other ones are still struggling, including Higuain, he is not even fit yet.”



“He has always scored many goals and of course he becomes nervous when he doesn’t. It’s not only Allegri’s fault. I don’t know Gonzalo very well and I think that being snubbed by the national team has hurt him. It’s hard especially because he has been replaced by Icardi.”



“Juventus and Napoli are the favourites to win the league, Napoli will become very strong and Juve must adjust their defence.”

