Napoli linked with summer swoop for Chelsea loanee star
09 March at 14:30Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing Chelsea loanee star Bertrand Traore who has seven goals in 25 appearances with Ajax so far this season. The Serie A giants, in fact, may need a replacement for Dries Mertens who has rejected a contract extension offer and has reportedly met representatives of Manchester United yesterday.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via calcionews24.com) Traore is not the only Ajax player Napoli want to sign. The Italian paper reports that Davy Klaassen is also a transfer target of the partenopei. Klaassen is contracted with Ajax until 2019 and he has 16 goals in 35 appearances with the Lancers.
Napoli also have a first-option clause to sign Chelsea target Andrea Conti although the player’s agent has recently claimed that the Italian right-back is not likely to join the San Paolo hierarchy as his other client Elseid Hysaj also plays for Napoli in Conti’s same position.
