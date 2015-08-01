Napoli look for a short term replacement for Ghoulam - the candidates

The latest setback to Faouzi Ghoulam’s recovery from a knee injury has got Napoli searching for a short-term replacement to provide cover for Mario Rui.



The Algerian international is out for at least another month after aggravating his knee in training and the Partenopei have shortlisted seven potential players who are available on a free-transfer.



Former Lazio and Udinese full-back Guilherme Siqueira has been out of contract since leaving Atletico Madrid last September. The 31-year-old Brazilian has not seen any first-team action since playing against Valencia in April 2017.



Another player with bags of Serie A experience is Algerian Djamel Mesbah. Now 33, Mesbah left Lausanne-Sport last October and is available to parachute straight in.



Croatian left-back Hrvoje Milic left Greek side Olympiacos last month after joining the club from Fiorentina last summer and Frenchman Benoit Tremoulinas, has been searching for employment since departing Sevilla in July.



Other names in the frame include Carlinhos, the 31-year-old Brazilian who recently left Sao Paulo; former Lazio and Manchester City defender Javier Garrido, out of contract since leaving AEK Larnaca and 27-year-old Italian Michelangelo Albertazzi, recently departed from Hella Verona.

