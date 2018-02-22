Napoli have overtaken Arsenal in the race for Alban Lafont, according to l’Equipe.

The talented Toulouse goalkeeper is getting too big for the relegation-threatened club.



Though he’s only 19, he’s already got a massive 86 Ligue 1 games under his belt.

The goalkeeper is wanted by Arsenal, too, who are reported to be looking for a replacement for Petr Cech. Also wanted by Roma and Watford, Lafont is being targeted by Napoli, who have already offered a

10 million bonus to the keeper.

They also have a player who is 35 in goal, Pepe Reina, and are looking for someone skilled to be his long-term successor.

Yet Lafont has already expressed a liking for Arsenal, who are known for shopping in France.

‘I like Arsenal a lot. I have followed them since I was little,” Lafont recently told RMC.

‘It was when [Robin] van Persie was playing, I liked his style.

‘That was when Arsenal had a real effect on me.’