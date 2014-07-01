Pepe Reina. The Spanish custodian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the current season and Daijel Subasic is in the viewfinder of Sporting Director Giuntoli.

Napoli are reportedly looking to Monaco in their pursuit of potential replacements for goalkeeper. The Spanish custodian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo at the end of the current season and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes that Monaco number oneis in the viewfinder of Sporting Director Giuntoli.

The 32-year-old Croatian international had a sparkling campaign last year as the club from the principality won their first French league title for over a decade and his performances has not gone unnoticed at some of Europe’s biggest clubs.



Back in Naples, Reina is stalling on a new deal with the Partenopei and his relationship with President Aurelio De Laurentiis looks to be at an all-time low. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich shot-stopper has been linked with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain to act as back up for Kevin Trapp.