Napoli to increase Mertens release clause amid Man Utd and Liverpool links
11 January at 11:15Napoli are increasingly concerned by the fact star striker Dries Mertens could leave this summer for a fee as low as €28 million, and intend to offer the Belgian a new contract to ward off any interest.
Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is working alongside president Aurelio De Laurentiis in order to put together a new financial package for the 30-year-old.
The club is well aware of the fact his current release clause is far too low, so Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that they will look to either increase it significantly or remove it altogether.
Man Utd previously signalled their interest in the former PSV Eindhoven man, having met with his agents last year before he signed his most recent new deal with the Partenopei. Liverpool are also reported to be monitoring the Belgium International.
Indeed, should contract renegotiations fail to reach a positive conclusion, there is every chance the Red Devils could reignite their pursuit of him as they look to add more firepower to their squad.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
