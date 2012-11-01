#Napoli is in contact with Everton about Davy Klaassen, but are still in the hunt for Sassuolo’s Politano @cmdotcom — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 31, 2018

After being rejected by Bologna’s Simone Verdi, and losing out on Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal, Napoli have set their sights on the Premier League.Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director for Napoli, has contacted Everton about attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen. The Dutchman has yet to get his feet steady at Goodison Park, having only made four Premier League appearances and seeing the pitch for less than 200 minutes.A loan move to the San Paolo could benefit all three parties. However, Napoli is still in the hunt for Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano.