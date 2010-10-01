Napoli make contact to sign AC Milan winger as future of Man Utd, Liverpool targets in doubt

Napoli are looking for potential replacements for their unhappy stars Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. The Belgian star has been targeted by Manchester United and his wife is said to be pushing for his husband to leave Naples in the summer.



Mertens is reported to have already met representatives of Manchester United a few weeks ago although there is still no agreement between the two parties. Mertens’ Napoli contract runs until 2018 and the player has yet to decide whether to stay at the club or leave the San Paolo at the end of the season.



Inisigne’s situation is pretty similar as the Italy star has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, although his current contract expires in 2019.



The future of both players is in doubt and Napoli are looking for a potential replacement for both. According to Il Mattino (via AreaNapoli), the partenopei have already sounded out the transfer availability of Gerard Deulofeu who is on loan at AC Milan until the end of the season but is contracted with Everton.



The product of Barcelona academy, however, could also make return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season as the blaugrana have a € 12 million buy-back clause.

