Napoli make new offer for Politano
31 January at 15:00Serie A giants Napoli have made a new bid to sign Sassuolo star Matteo Politano, report Sky Italian.
The 24-year-old Italian has been one of Sassuolo's most important players this season, having scored thrice and assisted thrice in 18 starts and two appearances from the bench. While he has been linked with Napoli already this month, the move still hangs in the balance.
Sky Italia say that Napoli have now increased their bid for the midfielder, after their first approached was pegged back last week by Sassuolo.
The bid is an improved one and is now of around 22 million euros plus add-ons 3 million euros. This new offer is told to be closer to Sassuolo's evaluation for Politano and it is possible that the Italian seals a move to Napoli before deadline day today.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
