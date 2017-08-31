Napoli are back in the market for Denis Suarez, after being rejected yesterday, according to sources from Spain.

​They are now making a huge €30m offer for the 23-year-old star, who is considered a very promising player, but has

The young Barcelona player returned to his hometown club last season after scoring four goals in 33 Liga games for Villareal, but has struggled to rival the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta.

The Catalan defence and midfield need younger legs, but with Barcelona spend money on Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, it looks like Suarez will have even less time on his hands.

Suarez has already rejected Napoli yesterday, despite the fact that the Partenopei had offered him better wages than what he currently earns at Barcelona. Spurs were also known to like him, but were turned down by the former Barca B man, who wants to prove his mettle at his hometown club.