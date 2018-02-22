Napoli, Maksimović: ‘Sarri has nothing against me’
02 April at 13:45During an interview with Spartak Moscow’s official website, former Torino and Napoli defender Nikola Maksimović reflected on his time in Serie A and opened up about how his protracted move to the Partenopei unfolded. Here is what he had to say:
“The first couple of seasons at Torino were very good. I had offers to leave at the end of my first campaign. A proposal worth €18 million then came from Napoli, but the club asked me to remain for one more year and promised that they would sell me the following summer. Cairo said I would be allowed to leave if someone offered more than €20 million.
“Mihajlović then arrived at Toro. I told him that I could stay, but under the conditions that Napoli had offered me. The Azzurri offered €23 million, so I spoke with Cairo who said that he would have to think about it. The championship was about to start, so I decided to go to Serbia when the president stopped answering my calls. When Napoli came back strong on me, another thing happened. I had to go for my medical, but when I was in Frankfurt a terrorism alert was declared and we spent the night there.
“Napoli? In certain moments, we must not get down on ourselves. At the start, I struggled to find a space in the starting XI due to an injury. There were other players ahead of me. Sarri has nothing against me. He is a football coach. He simply chooses to play with the same team as long as there are no injuries or suspensions. I chose Spartak because it is in Russia where the World Cup will be played.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
