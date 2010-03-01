Napoli match Deulofeu price-tag: the latest

FC Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is on his way out from the club after not being able to fight his way into the first team. The player has been chased by Napoli, Inter and Sevilla but with the Nerazzurri only being able to loan him due to FFP restrictions, Sevilla and Napoli have been the hottest leads.



Now Italian media outlet RAI Sports report that Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli will have phone conference with Barcelona's delegation of transfers to discuss a possibility to bring Deulofeu to the Pertenopei.



According to the report, Napoli will present an offer of €18 million + €2 million in add-ons and bonuses as soon as they know what the decision of Bologna's Simone Verdi will be. Deulofeu prefers a move to Napoli over a move to Sevilla and Napoli prefer Verdi over Deulofeu however they do not wish to risk ending up with neither one.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)