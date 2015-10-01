Napoli, Mertens: '2017 was great but 2018 has to be better. Juve?...'

Dries Mertens is one of the stars of Maurizio Sarri's Napoli team. During the Gran Galà event, Mertens spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say on Napoli's moment and their upcoming game versus Juventus:



"It is great to be here, 2017 was a great season but it's not over just yet. We are anxious to face Juventus as we hope that this year finishes off in the best possible way. 2018? Well we are hoping to even do better next year... . Juve game? It won't be easy but these are the games that a footballer wants to take part in. Many goals? Well I always try to help the team the most that I could but I can still improve a lot too. It has only been about a year and a half that I have been playing as a central forward so I still have things to learn. To score goals is nice but to win is even better. Scudetto? It flashed across our minds but we have to focus on one game at a time. I feel great physically, we have to be ready for the Juve game...."

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)