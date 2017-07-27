According to reports from Corriere dello Sport

, Sparta Prague, now coached by Andrea Stramaccioni, has submitted an offer to Napoli to get the loan of Emanuele Giaccherini. The midfielder had a difficult time finding regular playing time last season under Maurizio Sarri, and he may take into consideration a transfer that could relaunch his career and give him more consistent playing time. The skillful Italian has had a rough patch since moving from Italy to England, and his return to Serie A via Napoli has only furthered an already feeble situation. Will the player stay and fight for his place under Sarri, or decide to move on to a role with more responsibility abroad?



@davidbaleno