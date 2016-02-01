Napoli, Milik: 'I hope to be back on the pitch in a few months from now...'

Napoli are coming off a bad 1-0 loss to Juventus at the San Paolo as Inter Milan have now leapfrogged them into first place in the Italian Serie A standings. Even so, Maurizio Sarri's team have been in great form of late as they will be hoping to fully take advantage of this week-end's clash between Inter Milan and Juventus as they will be facing Fiorentina. Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been hurt for some time now, here is what he had to say to Sky Sport about his injury:



" I feel good, I have been training and I have started to run again. I will still need a few months of hard work before coming back on the pitch. I can't wait to return and help the team by scoring many goals. I am routing for Napoli and I hope we can keep on advancing in the Serie A and in the Champions league. I have my fingers crossed, let's hope so....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)