Napoli: Milik knee surgery ‘successful’, recovery time revealed

Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik has had a successful knee surgery in Rome this morning and the player will be back to action in about 4/6 months, Radio CRC has just announced.

The Poland star suffered the second knee injury in one year last week-end during the final minutes of SPAL-Napoli.



Milik picked up a similar injury last year while on duty with Poland national team. The Polish striker suffered an ACL tear at his left knee 12 months ago, whilst, this time, he has suffered an injury at his right one.



One year ago Sarri brilliantly replaced Milik moving Dries Mertens in the centre of Napoli’s attack. The azzurri however could struggle with depth in their attacking department for the rest of their campaign and that’s why they could take Roberto Inglese to the San Paolo in the summer.



Napoli signed the 25-year-old in the summer but left the Italian striker on loan at Chievo.

