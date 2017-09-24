Napoli, Milik surgery confirmed for tomorrow morning
24 September at 19:16Napoli beat SPAL last night but they did get some bad news as Milik had to leave the pitch in stoppage time because of a knee injury. Let's not forget that they Polish striker had to miss nearly 1 year because of a serious left knee injury last season as this time around, he hurt his right knee. He left the field in tears as Napoli feared a torn ACL.
This has now been confirmed as Milik suffered a right knee Acl injury as he will go under the knife tomorrow morning as Doctor Mariani will be in charge of the surgery. The news was also confirmed by Gazzetta dello Sport, as Milik will now likely have to miss another 6 months of action. We hope him a speedy recovery as Milik hasn't been lucky over the past few seasons...
Napoli will now be taking on Cagliari next week in the Serie A as they will have to do without the Polish international....
