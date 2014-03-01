Napoli, negotiations with Mertens are ongoing: the latest

Negotiations between Napoli and Dries Mertens are ongoing as both sides are trying to agree a deal which would see the Belgian international sign a long term deal with Sarri's team. According to il Mattino, Mertens' agents had talks with European clubs to see how much they would be willing to offer them. It seems like EPL teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham would'nt be ready to dish out more than 3 million euros per season. This is pretty much what Napoli are offering him (with the bonus money) as Mertens seems happy in Napoles under Sarri.



THE RELEASE CLAUSE MIGHT BE HOLDING THINGS UP - It seems like Napoli want to add a pretty high release clause in his new potential deal something that the Mertens camp are not too pleased about. On thing is certain, Mertens will attract many clubs interest this coming summer as his contract will be expiring in 2018. If he does not renew by this summer, Napoli might consider selling him as it might be their last chance to cash in on him .