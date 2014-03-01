Napoli, new attempt to be made for Perin

Napoli are always looking to add young players to their roster as was the case last summer (with the additions of Milik, Diawara, Rog, Zielinski, Tonelli). They are now on the verge of acquiring Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa but he isn't the only one that might join Napoli as they have strong interest in keeper Mattia Perin (born in 1992). Perin's current contract expires in 2019 with Preziosi's club as a few big Italian teams expressed interest in him.



Napoli currently have Pepe Reina as their starting goalkeeper but the Spanish player is going to be 35 years old next summer as Napoli might want to find his successor.



According to Secolo XIX, Napoli will make an attempt for Perin next summer as the goalkeeper doesn't have long left on his current contract with Genoa.



Sarri's Napoli are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they will be looking to maintain or improve their positioning.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)