AC Milan aren't the only ones after Pepe Reina as PSG also have interest

Napoli are coming off a 3-2 win against Sampdoria making them the Serie A league leaders as of now with 45 points. They have a one point lead over second placed Juventus and a five point cushion on third placed Inter Milan. Pepe Reina, who is having a very solid campaign for Napoli with 7 clean sheets, is getting a lot of attention from Milan and PSG. Pepe Reina's contract is expiring later this June making him a possible free-agent.



AC Milan are keeping their eyes open on the Reina situation as they also have some uncertainties in goals because of the Gianluigi Donnarumma situation. As for PSG it seems that they might not be fully satisfied with Kevin Trapp, as he might be looking for some extra playing time. A possible acquisition of Pepe Reina would bring competition to the goalie position at PSG as Pepe Reina and Alphonse Aréola would potentially fight for the starting job. Napoli will be playing their next game against Crotone on Friday December 29th at 20h45 in Naples.