Napoli are on Verde: Roma give their ok

Napoli are doing very well in the Italian Serie A as they are first in the standings. Even so, this does not mean that Sarri's team won't try to acquire a few new players in the January transfer window. Daniele Verdi is on Napoli's wish-list as they like the Hellas Verona player a lot. According to Corriere di Verona, Roma (who are the current owners of the player) have already given Napoli their okay on a potential deal for Verde. It will now be up to Verona to decide but they won't likely want to let him leave at this point during the season since Verde is an important player for them.



The youngster appeared in 21 games so far this season for Hellas Verona as he scored 4 goals and added 2 assists in all competitions. Verde might be likelier to move to Napoli (or another club) come summer time as Verona do not seem like they want to let him go...