Napoli open talks with Barcelona star Deulofeu
09 January at 19:50Sky Italia believe that Napoli have entered into negotiations for signing Barcelona star and Inter Milan target Gerard Deulofeu.
Deulofeu's move to Barcelona from Everton this past summer hasn't worked out well enough since he has come back to the Nou Camp. He has made only five starts and has made four appearances from the bench, scoring once and assisting once.
Sky Italia say that while Deulofeu himself prefers a move to Inter over a one to Napoli, Barcelona prefer to sell the La Masia graduate on a permanent basis and that is what the partenopei are looking to do instead of signing him on loan this month.
The quoted price tag is said to lie in the region of 15-20 million euros and Maurizio Sarri's men have made an official approach to sign the Spaniard, who seems no longer needed at the Nou Camp with Philippe Coutinho now a Barcelona player already.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
