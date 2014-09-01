Napoli open to sell €57m Chelsea target as agent offers star to Juventus
12 May at 17:50Napoli’s summer will be busy as usual. The partenopei have completed another great season which, however, has lead to no trophies. Most of the partenopei stars are being targeted by the best European clubs and some of them are destined to leave the San Paolo like it happened in the past with the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain.
One of the most talked man of the summer will be, once again, Kalidou Koulibaly who is a long time transfer target of Chelsea.
According to Naples-based paper Il Mattino, Antonio Conte is still interested in the Senegalese centre-back but Napoli would be ready to listen to offers for the rock solid defender this summer. Il Mattino claims Napoli ‘would consider an offer in the region of € 57 million’ which is just as much as Chelsea offered last summer.
Meantime, the agent of Faouzi Ghoulam has offered his client to Juventus. The Algerian left-back won’t sign a new contract with the partenopei and he has attracted the interest of many European clubs. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that AC Milan have also met the agent of Ghoulam, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich who are still interested in the 25-year-old defender.
Despite the agent’s offer to Juventus, Napoli are not open to sell the Algerian to any of their Serie A contenders and would prefer to sell their star abroad for € 15-18 million.
