Napoli have also joined the race for Aleix Vidal, according to Italian sources.

CalcioNapoli 24 write that the winger, who has struggled to fit in at the Camp Nou, has been the subject of an offer from Napoli.

The Partenopei were very interested in Simone Verdi of Bologna, but the attacking midfielder turned them down. This has led Cristiano Giuntoli to look for alternatives, and Vidal is one of them.

Though signed for more than 25 million two seasons ago, he hasn’t become a regular starter in the Catalan capital, and has been the subject of an 8 million loan-to-buy offer from former club Sevilla.

Though Vidal prefers Sevilla, the situation is more complicated, because Barca have turned them down, preferring the bid made by Napoli, which is said to be higher.

The 27-year-old has only started fourteen Liga games since making his move to Barcelona.

Will the winger, who is also liked by Inter and Roma, finally choose the Serie A?