As the January transfer window approaches, Napoli have secured their first piece of business ahead of 2017 as Italian strikerprepares for his new life at the San Paolo. Calciomercato.com has learned that the 28-year-old has penned a five-year-deal with the partenopei for a fee of €16 million plus bonus. As we also reported earlier today, this will now see the departure of Manolo Gabbiadini , who is believed to be close to a deal with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Pavoletti has been tracked by Napoli since the summer but was thought to have rejected an initial offer as boss Maurizio Sarri could not guarantee him a regular starting berth. The player’s sudden change of heart has left many observers confused as to why he has changed tack as the current form of players such as Dries Mertens has made places in the frontline at a premium and this is before the imminent return of number one striker Arek Milik next month.



The player's official arrival will be announced shortly.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler