

@arekmilik9 oggi a Villa Stuart: positivo l’esito della visita di controllo. La riabilitazione procede nel migliore dei modi

#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/HuU2QyXXFu — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 11 dicembre 2017

In a difficult moment for Napoli (they have been eliminated from the UCL and they lost the first place in the Italian Serie A standings), but they have at least received good news on the Milik front. The Polish striker underwent tests today at Villa Stuart as the results were very positive.Napoli are now confident that Milik can re-join the Napoli group during training in early January. The objective is to have him at coach Sarri's disposal by the end of February. Napoli might decide to loan him out so that he can gradually return to form but this remains to be seen. Chievo striker Roberto Inglese will likely join Napoli in January as he will become Mertens' alternative....