Napoli, Psg are ready to let Lucas leave on a loan with an obligation to buy

Napoli came out victorious earlier today against Atalanta (0-1) as Maurizio Sarri's club now have a 4 point advantage on second placed Juventus (who will be playing tomorrow). It is not a secret that Napoli are looking for some extra offensive power as they have had their eyes on Sassuolo's Politano. Even so, Sassuolo do not seem to want to let him leave in January. Another strong candidate is PSG's Lucas Moura who might soon leave the French capital. According to Tuttosport, PSG are ready to let the Brazilian leave on a loan with an obligation to buy as Napoli's sporting director Giuntoli is working on the matter. Napoli are trying to convince Lucas Moura to join their squad as he would be a great addition for Napoli and coach Sarri.



Lucas Moura appeared in 6 games for PSG on the season as he scored 1 goal and added 1 assist so far this season. He is looking to get more playing time elsewhere...