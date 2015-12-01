Napoli pushing for Politano as time goes by...
31 January at 22:45Napoli are pushing for Sassuolo's Politano as time goes by. There are just a few minutes left to go in this January transfer window as Politano would cost Maurizio Sarri's club 25 million euros. According to Sky Sport (via FootballItalia), the Politano-Napoli deal will depend on other deals as well. Sassuolo won't let him leave until they find an appropriate replacement. With Han Kwang-Song returning to Cagliari from his loan, Diego Farias might now be free to join Sassuolo. If this occurs, then Sassuolo might finally accept Napoli's offer for Politano. Let's not forget that Napoli made numerous attempts for him but Sassuolo have so far held their ground.
Adam Ounas now seems also set to join Sassuolo from Napoli as this would give them another alternative as well. Politano has been solid for Sassuolo this season as he scored 4 goals and added 3 assists in 23 overall appearances for his club this season. Time will tell but there isn't much time left...
