Napoli-RB Leipzig: confirmed line-ups and live updates

First official game between Napoli and RB Leipzig. The Italians, however, have already played in Leipzig, against Lokomotive in the 1988/89 UEFA Cup. That season the partenopei lifted the cup. Napoli have seven wins, seven draws and eight defeats in European games against German clubs. This will be RB Leipzig’s first ever knock-out stage game played in Europe. The Bundesliga side made their debut in European competition this past September.



The Germans have conceded goals in all six games played in the Champions League (11 in total), but have also found the net in five games out of six (10 overall markings). The Germans entered the knockout phase of the Europa League having classified third in Group G of the Champions League with seven points.


