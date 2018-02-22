Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has confirmed that this will be his final season with the Partenopei.



Speaking at his son’s birthday party, the Spanish custodian declared; “Today we celebrate and we salute you. Next year I will not be here.”



The birthday bash was also attended by team-mates Marek Hamsik, Jose Callejon and Raul Albiol who brought their children along.

Reports had started to surface earlier this month when Il Mattino revealed that Reina had not registered his daughter at her current school for next year.



The 35-year-old, who is in his second spell at Napoli, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and there were reports coming out of Italy this morning, that AC Milan may be willing to do an exchange plus cash with the league leaders, who are reported to have their eye of Gianluigi Donnarumma.



Having just turned 19, Donnarumma hails from Castellammare di Stabia, which is just outside of Naples.