Napoli rejected €165 million bids for star duo from Barcelona and Manchester
02 September at 17:10
Napoli have rejected two bids worth € 165 million combined for their stars Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Barcelona had offered € 100 million to sign the Italian winger whilst a ‘club from Manchester’ (could be either Man Utd or Man City) offered € 65 million for Koulibaly, a formed Chelsea target.
Napoli managed to keep all their stars this summer with Maurizio Sarri who asked his most reliable players not to leave the San Paolo as the club aim to win the Serie A title for the first time in more than 25 years this season.
Many Napoli stars had been linked with moves away from the San Paolo during the past summer transfer campaign.
Dries Mertens was said to be a target of both Barcelona and Manchester United, Psg had made a late enquiry to sign Pepe Reina and Elseid Hysaj was also requested by Juventus with the Albania star who, however, rejected a move to the J Stadium.
