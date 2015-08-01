After summer contract talks failed to bring a satisfactory conclusion, Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne was the subject of much criticism from fans at the start of the season. Now, having produced some scintillating performances as the Partenopei continue to play some of the best football in Serie A, Calciomercato.com has learnt that contract talks are set to re-open between the two parties.



The Italian international is currently under contract until 2019 and there has been rumours suggesting that he will move away from his hometown club at the end of the current campaign. Both Liverpool and Barcelona are believed to be huge admirers of the 25-year-old who is leading from the front as his club continues to fight on two fronts.



Now it seems as though a breakthrough could be close with the player, who is not currently one of the clubs top earners, prepared to sit down and discuss a new deal at the San Paolo.