Napoli rival Juve, Man United for both the New Zlatan and the New Van Basten
21 December at 16:47
Napoli are in the lookout for two of Scandinavia’s most promising talents.
Today's Corriere dello Sport confirms that the Partenopei are very interested in Juventus and Manchester United target Alexander Isak, who currently plays to AIK Solna.
The teenage star has had a breakout year with the Stockholm side, nabbing 10 league goals in 24 games. The 17-year-old isn't the only Nordic talent Napoli are chasing, with Kasper Dolberg of Ajax also on Aurelio De Laurentiis’ radar.
The former Silkeborg striker, 19, was recently touted as the new Marco Van Basten, and has been good enough to hit the ground running in his maiden Eredicisie season, netting eight goals in sixteen games.
Napolin are known for their love for up-and-coming talents, with recent signings Piotr Zielinski, Amadou Diawara, Marko Rog and Arkadiusz Milik all under 22.
De Laurentiis is particularly enamoured of a potential Isak- Milik partnership up front, but will have to face off with Juventus. Then again, while the Napoli owner is increasingly determined to get the “New Zlatan”, as he is referred to in Sweden.
The Bianconeri, for their part, don't seem interested in getting into an auction on that front.
