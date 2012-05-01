Napoli's Callejon reveals why Sarri is better than Benitez

Napoli's Spanish winger José Callejon was interviewed by Radio Kiss Kiss about the season as well as players and coaches that are no longer at the club.



The former Real Madrid man began by saying that: "I like playing and I am happy on he pitch, the coach says that I get tired when I don't play. We have had a great first half to the Serie A, complicated where we have won many matches playing against difficult teams. Sarri has given a mentality and a way of playing to this team, we are playing well and we are working but we need to be stronger than this to try to win the Scudetto. Benitez brought a lot of great players, he made Napoli stronger than it was, the Sarri came and changed everyones mentality. I have been here for five years, I am happy for these years and the matches I have played."



In conclusion Callejon was asked about his former teammate at Napoli and Real Madrid, Gonzalo Higuain, stating that: "We were teammates for many years, here he became a fantastic player, then football is like this, everyone has their thoughts. He went there and we all stayed here."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)