Napoli's conqueror: I like Manchester teams, Real, Barca...
16 February at 13:35Timo Werner has said that he would be interested in playing for Manchester United, rivals City, Bayern Munich and the two big Spanish sides.
The Leipzig striker has been on song this season, adding two goals last night as RBL routed Napoli in the Europa League, taking his total score tally to sixteen for the campaign.
He has already been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the 21-year-old (who even scored in the Confederations Cup) has said that he is keen on a number of teams.
"If you take Germany, it would be a lie to say that you would not like to play for Bayern,” he said in an interview.
"It would be a lie to say in England you'd not like to play for Manchester United or Manchester City.
"Spain -- Barca or Real. There are great clubs in every league. Italy or France would not be my leagues, but the other three.
"There are so many clubs you'd like to play for. I don't want to tie myself down. I'll see what happens."
Though Leipzig have denied that he is going anywhere, Werner has shorn any commitment, and has also refused a new deal offered him by the club.
"The new season is still far away.
"We have big goals with RB, want to qualify for Champions League. Hopefully, I'll go the World Cup after that, and only then I will think about the future.
"Right now, I feel good here at Leipzig. My contract says that I should, must, can, will play here for another two years. That's why there are no other thoughts."
Go to comments