Napoli's Hamsik beats Diego Maradona's goal record

Napoli's Slovakian international midfielder Marek Hamsik scored his first goal in the for Napoli on the 16th of September 2007 and today, more than 10 years later he scored his 116th goal for the Partenopei against the same club to surpass Diego Armando Maradona as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the club.



The legendary Argentinian number ten scored his 115 goals on only 259 fixtures across all competitions whilst Hamsik reached his 116th goal via 478 fixtures in all competitions. Last weekend Hamsik tied with the Argentinian away against Torino and gave an allround great performance and repeated the feat today, seemingly coming out of the slump in form that has plagued him so far this season.



Hamsik's goal today against Sampdoria was the winning goal which saw maintain their lead in the Serie A irrespective of the result in the Juventus vs Roma fixture.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)