Napoli's Hamsik reveals where he wants to play in the future

Napoli’s Slovakian skipper Marek Hamsik has pledged loyalty to the club by saying that the partenopei kit has become his second skin.



Now 30, Hamsik has been a regular for Napoli this season, having made 16 appearances in the Serie A for Maurizio Sarri’s men, scoring once and assisting once. Napoli are currently second in the table, a point behind table-topping Inter Milan.



In a recent interview with La Republicca, Hamsik was asked about his future at the club and how he feels about about Napoli. He said: "476 appearances and 114 goals for Napoli, since 2007 till today? I look back and I'm proud of it. It's not for everyone to be tied to the same team for life, especially in modern football. In my case it was simple: I felt that Naples was the right place for me and I wanted it to become permanent indefinitely. Regrets? Never , I have no choices to deny. I am making the career I wanted and that I built. Chest out. The blue was the color from Bratislava's Slovan, my first team, of the Slovakian national team and also of Napoli. It was destiny."



Hamsik also described the Napoli jersey as his second skin. He said: "This shirt has become my second skin, it gratifies me to be considered a flag. So far my best memory is the first Italian Cup, for many years the fans were waiting for a Napoli win. The worst night of the Olimpico, with the tragedy of Ciro Esposito . We went to the field and won for him, but without a smile. None of us wanted to celebrate, I stayed inside the gloomy atmosphere experienced inside the stadium. "