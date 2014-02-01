Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne left the pitch in tears

Napoli's Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne was forced to leave the pitch due to injury midway through the second half during yesterday's Serie A defeat against Juventus.



The Partenopei player left the pitch in tears and today's examination has hardly given him anything to be cheerful about. According to several reports in Italy Maurizio Sarri will have to do without Insigne for quite some time as he has suffered a groin injury.



Napoli lost the match by a goal to nil after former striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the only goal of the game early on in the first half. The Partenopei created a lot of chances but where unable to make any of them pay and now they will have to do without one of their star players for several weeks.



Insigne has featured 20 times so far this season scoring 8 goals across all competitions as well as creating many goals thanks to his brilliant technique, vision and movement.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)