Napoli's Mertens brought off injured

Bad news for Napoli and coach Maurizio Sarri as Belgian international striker Dries Mertens had to be brought off in the 75th minute due to an injury problem in the Partenopei's Serie A fixture away against Benevento.



Mertens suffered a bad injury to his left ankle after a very hard and tough challenge by Benevento's Berat Djimsiti which resulted in Mertens being brought off and replaced by Croatian midfielder Marko Rog.



Earlier on the night Dries Mertens had given Napoli the lead when scoring his 14th Serie A goal of the season before captain Marek Hamsik doubled their lead early in the second half. The win takes Napoli back a top of the Serie A 1 point ahead of Juventus but they may have paid a dear price if they lose their top goalscorer for a long period of time.